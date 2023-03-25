The Corales Puntacana Championship is in progress, and after the second round Rafael Campos is in eighth place at -7.

Looking to bet on Rafael Campos at the Corales Puntacana Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rafael Campos Insights

Campos has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Campos has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Campos has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in five of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 28 -6 211 0 2 0 1 $9,741

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Corales Puntacana Championship Insights and Stats

Campos has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 13th.

Campos has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Campos finished eighth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) measures 7,670 yards for this tournament, 376 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

The average course Campos has played in the past year has been 81 yards shorter than the 7,670 yards Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) will be at for this event.

Campos' Last Time Out

Campos was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Puerto Rico Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Puerto Rico Open, which landed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Campos was better than 65% of the field at the Puerto Rico Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.61.

Campos carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Campos had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.1).

Campos' six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open were more than the field average (4.7).

In that last competition, Campos' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Campos finished the Puerto Rico Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Puerto Rico Open, Campos carded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Corales Puntacana Championship Time and Date Info

Date: March 23 - 26, 2023

March 23 - 26, 2023 Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

72 / 7,670 yards Campos Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Campos' performance prior to the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.