The Carolina Hurricanes (46-16-8, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-9, fourth) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

The Hurricanes game against the Maple Leafs can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW

ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/17/2023 Maple Leafs Hurricanes 5-2 TOR 11/6/2022 Hurricanes Maple Leafs 3-1 TOR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 179 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 229 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 70 27 38 65 54 37 45.5% Sebastian Aho 63 31 29 60 51 51 51.6% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 70 12 40 52 44 46 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 63 12 24 36 49 26 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs allow 2.7 goals per game (194 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are ninth in the NHL in scoring (244 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players