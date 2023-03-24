Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) squaring off against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at TBA, with the winner advancing to the South Regional final.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-6.5)
|136.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7)
|136.5
|-300
|+250
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-6.5)
|136
|-300
|+240
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
- Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
- San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.
- In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +400
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the start of the season to +400, the 62nd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +400 moneyline odds, is 20%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
- San Diego State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
