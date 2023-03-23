The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 9-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Hornets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Hornets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 9)

Pelicans (- 9) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Hornets (31-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 3.3% less often than the Pelicans (33-38-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 9 or more this season, New Orleans (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Charlotte (10-7-1) does as the underdog (55.6%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 43.8% of the time this season (32 out of 73). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (35 out of 72).

The Pelicans have a .629 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-13) this season, higher than the .263 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (15-42).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league (111.3 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.4 points conceded per game).

At 24.9 assists per game, the Hornets are 17th in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Charlotte takes 35.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.4% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

