How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
See the Hurricanes-Rangers matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|3-2 CAR
|2/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|6-2 NYR
|1/3/2023
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|5-3 NYR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 177 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|69
|27
|37
|64
|54
|37
|45.6%
|Sebastian Aho
|62
|30
|29
|59
|49
|51
|51.7%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|69
|12
|40
|52
|43
|46
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|62
|12
|24
|36
|49
|26
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers' total of 192 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
- With 237 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|71
|23
|57
|80
|95
|30
|16.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|71
|37
|40
|77
|58
|46
|49.2%
|Adam Fox
|71
|10
|54
|64
|71
|80
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|71
|19
|36
|55
|57
|50
|56.4%
|Patrick Kane
|64
|19
|34
|53
|58
|26
|50%
