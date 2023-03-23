How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) on March 23, 2023.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Hornets Stats Insights
- Charlotte is 15-14 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The Hornets average just 1.7 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113).
- When it scores more than 113 points, Charlotte is 16-13.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (110) than away (112.5), but also give up fewer at home (116) than away (118.8).
- In 2022-23 Charlotte is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (116) than on the road (118.8).
- This year the Hornets are picking up more assists at home (25.2 per game) than on the road (24.7).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|LaMelo Ball
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Thumb
