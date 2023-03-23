The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Hornets matchup.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 114 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +73 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.1 points per game, with a -448 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.4 per outing (22nd in league).

These two teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 0.3 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 230.4 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has covered 34 times in 72 matchups with a spread this season.

Charlotte has covered 31 times in 73 games with a spread this year.

Hornets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Pelicans +25000 +10000 +475

