Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hayward, in his last game (March 20 win against the Pacers) put up 22 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Hayward's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 3.9 Assists 4.5 4.0 5.1 PRA 24.5 22.6 22.4 PR 19.5 18.6 17.3 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Gordon Hayward has made 5.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 113 points per game.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 24.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 37 26 2 7 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.