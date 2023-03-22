The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) will try to extend a three-game win run when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Colonels have also taken three games in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Charlotte has compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the 49ers' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
  • Eastern Kentucky has covered 22 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Colonels games have gone over the point total 14 out of 33 times this year.

