The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Charlotte 49ers (21-14), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Colonels are the rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 352nd.

The 49ers' 66.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Colonels give up to opponents.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 78.9 points, it is 17-12.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

At home Charlotte is scoring 70.3 points per game, 5.7 more than it is averaging away (64.6).

The 49ers are giving up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (65.7).

Beyond the arc, Charlotte drains more treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1), and shoots a higher percentage away (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).

