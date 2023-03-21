Hurricanes vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.
Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 while putting up 30 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (36.0%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 12-8-20 record in overtime contests this season and a 45-15-8 overall record.
- Carolina has earned 42 points (18-2-6) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Hurricanes registered only one goal in five games and have gone 2-2-1 (five points).
- When Carolina has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (3-5-3 record).
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 48 times, earning 84 points from those matchups (40-4-4).
- Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 18 games this season and has registered 32 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 37-13-4 (78 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.31
|12th
|7th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|2.57
|2nd
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|34.9
|3rd
|6th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|25.8
|1st
|9th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|21.3%
|16th
|14th
|79.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.4%
|3rd
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
