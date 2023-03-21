The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won three of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Carolina has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.

Carolina has played 34 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 235 (11th) Goals 225 (15th) 189 (7th) Goals Allowed 175 (2nd) 50 (12th) Power Play Goals 46 (18th) 40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (5th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina has hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.6.

The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (225 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 175 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +50.

