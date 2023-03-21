Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|6
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won three of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Carolina has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Carolina has played 34 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|235 (11th)
|Goals
|225 (15th)
|189 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|175 (2nd)
|50 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (18th)
|40 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (5th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina has hit the over four times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.6.
- The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (225 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 175 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +50.
