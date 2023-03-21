How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken four in a row, the New York Rangers welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the Rangers-Hurricanes game on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|6-2 NYR
|1/3/2023
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|5-3 NYR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes' total of 175 goals given up (2.6 per game) is second in the league.
- The Hurricanes have 225 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|68
|27
|37
|64
|54
|36
|45.8%
|Sebastian Aho
|61
|30
|29
|59
|49
|51
|51.6%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|68
|12
|39
|51
|43
|45
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|61
|12
|24
|36
|48
|26
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 189 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers rank 11th in the NHL with 235 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|70
|23
|57
|80
|92
|30
|16.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|70
|37
|40
|77
|56
|46
|49.2%
|Adam Fox
|70
|10
|53
|63
|70
|80
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|70
|19
|36
|55
|57
|48
|56.3%
|Patrick Kane
|63
|19
|34
|53
|57
|26
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.