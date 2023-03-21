The Charlotte 49ers (20-14) play the Radford Highlanders (21-14) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charlotte vs. Radford matchup.

Charlotte vs. Radford Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Charlotte vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Radford Moneyline

Charlotte vs. Radford Betting Trends

Charlotte has covered 20 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 13 out of the 49ers' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Radford has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Highlanders games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.

