The Radford Highlanders (21-14) battle the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Charlotte vs. Radford Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN

Charlotte Stats Insights

This season, the 49ers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.

Charlotte is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The 49ers are the 348th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 248th.

The 66.9 points per game the 49ers put up are just 2.1 more points than the Highlanders give up (64.8).

Charlotte is 15-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Charlotte is putting up 70.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (64.6).

The 49ers are surrendering 61.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (65.7).

Charlotte is making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7000000000000028% points worse than it is averaging on the road (8.9, 39.2%).

