Monday's game that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-16) against the Florida Gators (17-14) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at TBA on March 20.

The Demon Deacons won their last game 75-49 against Morgan State on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 68, Florida 61

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons' best win of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings. The Demon Deacons picked up the 68-57 home win on January 26.

The Demon Deacons have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 48th-most in the country. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the seventh-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wake Forest is 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

68-57 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 26

65-54 over Florida State (No. 25) on March 2

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on January 29

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 58) on February 5

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on December 22

Wake Forest Performance Insights