The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are underdogs (+2) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and BSIN.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Hornets 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 2)

Hornets (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Pacers' .535 ATS win percentage (38-32-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .417 mark (30-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 2-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 6-7-1 against the spread compared to the 22-29-3 ATS record Charlotte racks up as a 2-point underdog.

Indiana's games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (36 out of 71), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (32 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 10-6, while the Hornets are 14-42 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively, it is 23rd (117.5 points allowed per game).

The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

Charlotte attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Charlotte's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.