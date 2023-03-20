How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) will try to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) on Monday at Value City Arena, tipping off at 4:00 PM.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
North Carolina vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels average just 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Buckeyes give up (68.2).
- North Carolina is 15-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
- Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 80.7 points per game the Buckeyes score are 21.2 more points than the Tar Heels allow (59.5).
- Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.
- North Carolina is 20-8 when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
- This season the Buckeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels give up.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Clemson
|W 68-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Duke
|L 44-40
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 61-59
|Value City Arena
|3/20/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
