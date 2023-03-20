North Carolina vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on March 20.
The Tar Heels are coming off of a 61-59 victory against St. John's (NY) in their most recent outing on Saturday.
North Carolina vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Carolina vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Tar Heels defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 60-50, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tar Heels are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.
- North Carolina has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels put up 68.9 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +303 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game.
- North Carolina scores fewer points in conference action (64.5 per game) than overall (68.9).
- At home the Tar Heels are putting up 73.7 points per game, 9.5 more than they are averaging away (64.2).
- At home, North Carolina gives up 54.1 points per game. On the road, it allows 64.6.
- In their past 10 games, the Tar Heels are averaging 60.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 68.9.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.