On Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-39). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Pacers (-2) 233.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pacers (-2.5) 233.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pacers (-1.5) 233.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pacers (-1.5) 232.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

  • The Pacers are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 118.3 per contest (28th in the league).
  • The Hornets put up 111.2 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.5 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -454 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 227.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 235.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Indiana has put together a 38-32-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Charlotte has covered 30 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Hornets and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hornets - - -
Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600

