Monday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 20.

The Blue Devils enter this contest on the heels of an 89-49 victory against Iona on Saturday.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 63, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 26, the Blue Devils picked up their signature win of the season, a 66-55 home victory.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight).

Duke has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Duke Performance Insights