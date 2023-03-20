Monday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 64-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 20.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Blue Devils earned an 89-49 victory against Iona.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 64, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Blue Devils beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 24) on February 23

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win of the season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Offensively, Duke is posting 60.2 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (63.9 points per game) is 3.7 PPG higher.

The Blue Devils are averaging 69.1 points per game this season at home, which is 5.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.5).

Duke is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (50.2) this year.

The Blue Devils have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this season.

Colorado Performance Insights