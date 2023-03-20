Charlotte vs. Milwaukee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) face the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Milwaukee matchup.
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charlotte Moneyline
|Milwaukee Moneyline
Charlotte vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends
- Charlotte has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- 49ers games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.
- Milwaukee has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Panthers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
