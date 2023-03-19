Utah vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Utah Utes (26-4) and Princeton Tigers (24-5) squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 73-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Utah, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 19.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Utes secured a 103-77 win over Gardner-Webb.
Utah vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Utah vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 73, Princeton 62
Utah Schedule Analysis
- On February 25, the Utes claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-78 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 12-4 (.750%) -- the fourth-most victories.
- Utah has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.
Utah 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-78 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on February 25
- 71-69 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 29
- 69-67 over Ole Miss (No. 19) on November 23
- 124-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 16
- 85-58 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 14
Princeton Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on March 17, the Tigers defeated the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 27) in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-63.
- The Tigers have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Princeton is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Princeton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-63 over NC State (No. 27) on March 17
- 74-56 on the road over Columbia (No. 45) on February 4
- 54-48 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on March 11
- 51-47 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on February 24
- 62-58 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 74) on November 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Utah Performance Insights
- The Utes average 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (230th in college basketball). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.
- Utah is tallying 78.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 5.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (84.1).
- The Utes are scoring 90.8 points per game this season at home, which is 12.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (78.5).
- Utah is ceding 64.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.8).
- The Utes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 83.2 points a contest compared to the 84.1 they've averaged this year.
Princeton Performance Insights
- The Tigers' +368 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 52.8 per contest (sixth in college basketball).
- Princeton has averaged 1.3 more points in Ivy League games (66.8) than overall (65.5).
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are scoring 4.4 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (67.9).
- At home Princeton is allowing 49.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than it is away (55.9).
- While the Tigers are averaging 65.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 64.9 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.