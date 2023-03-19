Sunday's contest between the Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) at Nationwide Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Florida Atlantic to come out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson. The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -12.5

Florida Atlantic -12.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -800, Fairleigh Dickinson +550

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-12.5)



Florida Atlantic (-12.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Fairleigh Dickinson is 15-18-1. The Owls are 17-16-0 and the Knights are 19-15-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 156 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 78.4 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball while allowing 65.0 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +471 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic averages 35.7 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from deep (42nd in college basketball). It is making 3.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 31.7%.

The Owls rank 15th in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 84.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic forces 12.1 turnovers per game (162nd in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (112th in college basketball play).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights have a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 295th in college basketball.

Fairleigh Dickinson pulls down 31.1 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball), compared to the 30.3 of its opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (91st in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Fairleigh Dickinson wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.