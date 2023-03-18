Ocean Center is where the Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) will square off on Saturday at 6:30 PM ET. Aly Khalifa and Vonterius Woolbright are players to watch for the 49ers and Catamounts, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Western Carolina's Last Game

In its previous game, Western Carolina fell to Furman on Sunday, 83-80 in OT. Its top scorer was Woolbright with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Vonterius Woolbright 30 11 5 0 1 0 Tre Jackson 22 2 2 0 0 4 Tyzhaun Claude 15 11 0 0 0 0

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Woolbright paces the Catamounts in assists (5.0 per game), and posts 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyzhaun Claude is the Catamounts' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he delivers 15.4 points and 0.6 assists.

Tre Jackson tops the Catamounts in scoring (16.0 points per game), and averages 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Russell Jones gives the Catamounts 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tyler Harris gets the Catamounts 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Western Carolina Top Performers (Last 10 Games)