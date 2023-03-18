The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game airs on FloSports.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • Western Carolina is 13-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 352nd.
  • The Catamounts put up 11.7 more points per game (74.5) than the 49ers give up to opponents (62.8).
  • Western Carolina has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Carolina is putting up more points at home (78.9 per game) than on the road (67.7).
  • At home the Catamounts are giving up 65.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they are on the road (73.3).
  • Western Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (31%).

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 VMI W 85-66 Ramsey Center
3/4/2023 East Tennessee State W 69-57 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/5/2023 Furman L 83-80 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/18/2023 Charlotte - Ocean Center

