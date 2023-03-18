The No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) play the No. 11 St. John's Red Storm (23-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm's 65.5 points per game are six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow.

When it scores more than 59.5 points, St. John's (NY) is 21-2.

North Carolina has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.

The 69.2 points per game the Tar Heels score are 9.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (59.5).

North Carolina is 18-6 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

St. John's (NY) is 21-3 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.

The Tar Heels are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Red Storm allow to opponents (42%).

The Red Storm's 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.9 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Schedule