The No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) play the No. 11 St. John's Red Storm (23-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm's 65.5 points per game are six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow.
  • When it scores more than 59.5 points, St. John's (NY) is 21-2.
  • North Carolina has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The 69.2 points per game the Tar Heels score are 9.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (59.5).
  • North Carolina is 18-6 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • St. John's (NY) is 21-3 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Tar Heels are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Red Storm allow to opponents (42%).
  • The Red Storm's 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.9 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Duke W 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/2/2023 Clemson W 68-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Duke L 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 St. John's (NY) - Value City Arena

