North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) matching up at Value City Arena (on March 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 win for North Carolina.
The Tar Heels enter this contest on the heels of a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.
- The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels average 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +301 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.
- Offensively, North Carolina is posting 64.5 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (69.2 points per game) is 4.7 PPG higher.
- The Tar Heels are putting up 73.7 points per game this year at home, which is 9.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (64.2).
- Defensively, North Carolina has played better at home this year, ceding 54.1 points per game, compared to 64.6 on the road.
- The Tar Heels have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 61.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 69.2 they've scored this season.
