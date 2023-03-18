North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Carolina squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Tar Heels head into this game after a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Tar Heels brought home the 60-50 win at home on January 8.
- The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +301 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- North Carolina's offense has been less productive in ACC action this season, scoring 64.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.2 PPG.
- Offensively, the Tar Heels have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 73.7 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.
- Defensively, North Carolina has been better at home this season, allowing 54.1 points per game, compared to 64.6 on the road.
- The Tar Heels' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points a contest compared to the 69.2 they've averaged this season.
