Saturday's contest at Value City Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) at 4:00 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 victory for North Carolina, who are favored by our model.

The Tar Heels head into this game after a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

On January 8, the Tar Heels registered their signature win of the season, a 60-50 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

North Carolina has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 15

North Carolina Performance Insights