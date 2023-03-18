East Carolina vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) matching up at Moody Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-53 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Pirates came out on top in their most recent outing 46-44 against Houston on Thursday.
East Carolina vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
East Carolina vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On March 8 against the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings, the Lady Pirates claimed their signature win of the season, a 69-60 victory at a neutral site.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, East Carolina is 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 41st-most defeats.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 160th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-60 over Memphis (No. 63) on March 8
- 55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on January 3
- 46-44 over Houston (No. 69) on March 9
- 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 69) on February 22
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 94) on November 26
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +235 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) and give up 56.0 per outing (22nd in college basketball).
- East Carolina has averaged 0.5 more points in AAC action (63.8) than overall (63.3).
- At home, the Lady Pirates score 66.1 points per game. On the road, they score 59.4.
- In 2022-23 East Carolina is giving up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (52.7) than on the road (60.3).
- The Lady Pirates are putting up 67.3 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 4.0 more than their average for the season (63.3).
