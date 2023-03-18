Duke vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) play in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to secure a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket when they meet on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 2:40 PM. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 contest, which airs on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 128.5.
Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-3.5
|128.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Duke Betting Records & Stats
- In 27 games this season, Duke and its opponents have scored more than 128.5 combined points.
- The average total in Duke's contests this year is 136.1, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Blue Devils have a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Duke has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 22, or 88%, of those games.
- This season, Duke has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- Duke has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 128.5
|% of Games Over 128.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|27
|79.4%
|72.6
|144
|63.6
|121.5
|140.5
|Tennessee
|17
|53.1%
|71.4
|144
|57.9
|121.5
|133.7
Additional Duke Insights & Trends
- Duke has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 10-0 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Devils have hit the over four times.
- The Blue Devils average 14.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).
- When Duke scores more than 57.9 points, it is 12-16 against the spread and 22-7 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-18-0
|12-12
|13-21-0
|Tennessee
|16-16-0
|0-0
|14-18-0
Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits
|Duke
|Tennessee
|16-0
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.