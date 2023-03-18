A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) play the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at 2:40 PM on CBS. Duke has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 126.5 in the matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 126.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils have gone 16-18-0 ATS this season.

This season, Duke has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

Tennessee has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +150 or worse.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 19 59.4% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Blue Devils' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of the Volunteers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blue Devils put up 14.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

When Duke totals more than 57.9 points, it is 12-16 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

The Volunteers score an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Tennessee is 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.