Saturday's contest at Amway Center has the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) taking on the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) at 2:40 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 victory for Tennessee, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 128.5 total.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -175, Tennessee +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Duke vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke's record against the spread this season is 16-18-0, while Tennessee's is 16-16-0. The Blue Devils are 13-21-0 and the Volunteers are 14-18-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Duke has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +315 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball and are allowing 63.6 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.

Duke grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Duke makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

The Blue Devils rank 100th in college basketball by averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

Duke and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blue Devils commit 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 10.5 (304th in college basketball action).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.