Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) and the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) at Amway Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Tennessee coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:40 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Duke. The total is currently listed at 128.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -175, Tennessee +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Duke vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 16-16-0. The Blue Devils have a 13-21-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Volunteers have a record of 14-18-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests, while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 72.6 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball while allowing 63.6 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +315 scoring differential overall.

Duke wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.8 per outing.

Duke connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Blue Devils rank 101st in college basketball by averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 29th in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.5 (304th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.