The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 2:40 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Duke is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games have hit the over.

Tennessee has put together a 17-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Volunteers games have gone over the point total 13 out of 34 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Duke is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).

The Blue Devils have experienced the 83rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1400.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

