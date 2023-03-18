The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) look to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 2:40 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Duke has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Tennessee has put together a 17-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Duke is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), but only 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Blue Devils have had the 82nd-biggest change this season, dropping from +1600 at the beginning to +1800.

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

