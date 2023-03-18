Duke vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) take to the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|128.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Duke (-3.5)
|128.5
|-165
|+140
Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Duke has compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Blue Devils' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Tennessee has compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 34 times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Duke is 10th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Blue Devils were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +2000, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +2000, Duke has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
