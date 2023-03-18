Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Blue Devils enter this matchup after a 58-37 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils' best victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Blue Devils took home the 66-55 win at home on January 26.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels registered their best win of the season on January 14, when they defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 47-42.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Iona is 22-3 (.880%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 226) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 226) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.1 points per game (226th in college basketball) while giving up 50.8 per outing (second in college basketball).

Duke is scoring 60.2 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (63.1).

The Blue Devils are putting up 67.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.5).

Defensively Duke has played worse in home games this season, ceding 50.3 points per game, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 52.8 points a contest compared to the 63.1 they've averaged this season.

