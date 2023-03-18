Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 win for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Duke Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Blue Devils took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.

The Blue Devils have eight wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Duke has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 1

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 26) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14, the Lady Gaels registered their signature win of the season, a 47-42 road victory.

Iona has 22 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 226) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 226) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball and are allowing 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

In conference tilts, Duke scores fewer points per game (60.2) than its overall average (63.1).

When playing at home, the Blue Devils are scoring 4.1 more points per game (67.6) than they are in road games (63.5).

Defensively Duke has been worse at home this season, allowing 50.3 points per game, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils have been putting up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Iona Performance Insights