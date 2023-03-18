Duke vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) and the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 win for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.
Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 58-37 to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Duke vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47
Duke Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Blue Devils took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 66-55, on January 26.
- The Blue Devils have eight wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
- Duke has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 1
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 26) on February 23
Iona Schedule Analysis
- Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14, the Lady Gaels registered their signature win of the season, a 47-42 road victory.
- Iona has 22 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 226) on February 2
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 226) on January 2
- 67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball and are allowing 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball.
- In conference tilts, Duke scores fewer points per game (60.2) than its overall average (63.1).
- When playing at home, the Blue Devils are scoring 4.1 more points per game (67.6) than they are in road games (63.5).
- Defensively Duke has been worse at home this season, allowing 50.3 points per game, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils have been putting up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels have a +288 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 63.4 points per game, 213th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.4 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.
- In MAAC games, Iona has averaged 1.1 more points (64.5) than overall (63.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Gaels are putting up 67.4 points per game, 6.9 more than they are averaging on the road (60.5).
- At home Iona is conceding 53.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than it is away (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels are averaging 63.6 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (63.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.