Charlotte vs. Western Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Western Carolina matchup.
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charlotte Moneyline
|Western Carolina Moneyline
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends
- Charlotte is 18-13-0 ATS this season.
- 49ers games have hit the over 12 out of 31 times this season.
- Western Carolina has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Catamounts and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times this year.
