The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.

Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Charlotte Stats Insights

This season, the 49ers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 44% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.

Charlotte has a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The 49ers are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 64th.

The 49ers score just 4.2 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Catamounts allow (70.9).

When Charlotte scores more than 70.9 points, it is 9-2.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Charlotte is posting 70.3 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 64.6 points per contest.

The 49ers are ceding 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.7).

Charlotte is averaging 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7000000000000028% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.9, 39.2%).

Charlotte Schedule