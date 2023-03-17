The No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) are 5.5-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket that tips off at 4:00 PM, live on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

NC State vs. Creighton Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -5.5 149.5

Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats

  • NC State has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 149.5 points.
  • The average over/under for NC State's contests this season is 149, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • NC State has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.
  • NC State has been an underdog in 12 games this season and has come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.
  • The Wolf Pack have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

NC State vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 12 42.9% 76.6 154.8 68.5 139.3 145.3
NC State 11 37.9% 78.2 154.8 70.8 139.3 147.7

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

  • NC State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of the Wolf Pack's last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.5 points, NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 13-15-0 8-9 12-16-0
NC State 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0

NC State vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Creighton NC State
13-2 Home Record 15-2
5-6 Away Record 4-6
5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0
4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7
4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0
4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

