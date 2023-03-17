An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed NC State Wolfpack (20-11) hit the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (23-5) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest tips off at 10:00 PM.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up just 3.1 more points per game (65.6) than the Wolfpack allow (62.5).

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.

NC State is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack record are 18.6 more points than the Tigers give up (52.5).

NC State has an 18-9 record when putting up more than 52.5 points.

Princeton is 21-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Wolfpack shoot 43.5% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

