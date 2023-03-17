NC State vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) and the Princeton Tigers (23-5) at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with NC State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Wolfpack enter this game following a 66-60 loss to Notre Dame on Friday.
NC State vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's signature victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Wolfpack took home the 94-81 win on the road on December 1.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on January 22
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) and allow 62.5 per outing (125th in college basketball).
- NC State is posting 65.2 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 5.9 fewer points per game than its season average (71.1).
- In home games, the Wolfpack are posting 12.4 more points per game (75.9) than they are in road games (63.5).
- NC State allows 59.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 67.6 away from home.
- The Wolfpack's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 64.5 points a contest compared to the 71.1 they've averaged this year.
