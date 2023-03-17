Friday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (20-11) and the Princeton Tigers (23-5) matching up at Jon M. Huntsman Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Wolfpack enter this game on the heels of a 66-60 loss to Notre Dame on Friday.

NC State vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 64, Princeton 62

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack defeated the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 94-81, on December 1, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 6-8 (.429%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on December 1

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on January 22

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11

NC State Performance Insights