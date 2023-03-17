The No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

This season, NC State has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 54th.

The Wolf Pack average 9.7 more points per game (78.2) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (68.5).

NC State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 NC State is scoring 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (71.7).

The Wolf Pack are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (72.1).

Beyond the arc, NC State makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.4%) than at home (36.9%) too.

NC State Schedule