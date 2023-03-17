Friday's game features the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) matching up at Ball Arena (on March 17) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, NC State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Creighton. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

NC State vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: TNT

Where: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Line: Creighton -5.5

Point Total: 149.5

Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +180

NC State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, NC State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: NC State (+5.5)



NC State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton has gone 13-15-0 against the spread, while NC State's ATS record this season is 15-14-0. The Bluejays have a 12-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolf Pack have a record of 15-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 154.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Creighton is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while NC State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +244 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (35th in college basketball) and give up 70.8 per contest (201st in college basketball).

NC State ranks 52nd in the country at 34 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents average.

NC State knocks down 2.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.4 (67th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

NC State wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 9.2 (eighth in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

