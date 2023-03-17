NC State vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) play the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 4:00 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.
NC State vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
NC State vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-5)
|148.5
|-215
|+185
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-5)
|147.5
|-227
|+185
NC State vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- NC State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- The Wolf Pack are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
- Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wolf Pack have experienced the 58th-biggest change this season, improving from +35000 at the start to +30000.
- The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
