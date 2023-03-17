The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) play the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 4:00 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

NC State vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-5) 148.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-5) 147.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

NC State vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • NC State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • The Wolf Pack are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
  • Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wolf Pack have experienced the 58th-biggest change this season, improving from +35000 at the start to +30000.
  • The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

